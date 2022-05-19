Skip to main content
Promoting Start-Ups and Scale-Ups in Denmark’s Sector Strongholds and Emerging Industries

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8f9bd7b0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Promoting Start-Ups and Scale-Ups in Denmark’s Sector Strongholds and Emerging Industries, OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f9bd7b0-en.
