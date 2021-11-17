Few small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) scale up, but these few fast growing firms are the major driver of new jobs added to OECD economies. This report helps policy makers get a grip on growth of those few SMEs by considering the transformation they undergo before, during and after their high-growth phase. Based on analysis of detailed firm-level data in a pilot project implemented for Finland, Italy, Portugal, the Slovak Republic and Spain, the report shows that SMEs in all types of places, of all ages and in all sectors have the potential to scale up. The strength of the potential does, however, vary. Getting a grip on growth of SMEs can pay important dividends as scalers contribute the majority of new jobs created by SMEs during their high-growth phase, but also continue to contribute positively to aggregate job creation and aggregate growth in turnover in the following years. A closer look at the characteristics of SMEs that scale up compared to similar “peers” that do not, shows that scaling is likely a strategic choice and includes investments and other preparatory transformation in the years preceding scaling up.
Understanding Firm Growth
Helping SMEs Scale Up
Report
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 February 2023
-
7 October 2022
-
13 June 2022
-
-
17 November 2021
-
15 June 2021
-
17 May 2021
-
3 February 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper7 November 2023