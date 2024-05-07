Skip to main content
A growth-friendly and inclusive green transition strategy for Thailand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35b34175-en
Authors
Kosuke Suzuki, Jens Matthias Arnold, Jean Chateau, Supatra Sripumphet, Wilailuk Poolee
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Suzuki, K. et al. (2024), “A growth-friendly and inclusive green transition strategy for Thailand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1797, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35b34175-en.
