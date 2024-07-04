Skip to main content
SME Policy Index: Latin America and the Caribbean 2024

Towards an Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Recovery
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ba028c1d-en
Authors
OECD, CAF Development Bank of Latin America, SELA Latin American and Caribbean Economic System
Tags
SME Policy Index
English
español
português

Cite this content as:

OECD/CAF/SELA (2024), SME Policy Index: Latin America and the Caribbean 2024: Towards an Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Recovery, SME Policy Index, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba028c1d-en.
