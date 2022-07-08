Skip to main content
SME Policy Index: Western Balkans and Turkey 2022

Assessing the Implementation of the Small Business Act for Europe
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b47d15f0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SME Policy Index
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), SME Policy Index: Western Balkans and Turkey 2022: Assessing the Implementation of the Small Business Act for Europe, SME Policy Index, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b47d15f0-en.
