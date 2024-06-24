Skip to main content
SMEs and trade

Across countries at all levels of development, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are an important source of economic activity, playing an important role in creating jobs and supporting greater participation of women as entrepreneurs and in the workforce. With fewer resources to meet the costs of engaging in international markets, they tend, however, to be underrepresented in cross-border trade and account for only a small proportion of exports relative to their share of overall activity and employment.

Policy sub-issue

