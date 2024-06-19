Governments across the OECD spend considerable sums of public money on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs, but there is surprisingly little reliable evidence on the effectiveness of different types of policy intervention. This is due to a lack of widespread reliable impact evaluation. The International SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network, supported by the UK Government's Department of Business and Trade, enables policy makers and experts to exchange at a technical level on the policy and evaluation lessons from recent high-quality SME and entrepreneurship policy evaluations. It involves quarterly online workshops or hybrid meetings.
SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network
About the SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network
How it works
The OECD has also established an SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network, which comprises regular online and in-person events to share the findings and policy lessons from reliable evaluations of SME and entrepreneurship programmes.
Events
Governments across the OECD spend considerable sums of public money on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs, but there is surprisingly little reliable evidence on the effectiveness of different types of policy intervention. This is due to a lack of widespread reliable impact evaluation. The OECD's Framework for the Evaluation of SME and Entrepreneurship Policies and Programmes 2023 sets out how to achieve reliable impact evaluations in this field. The Framework also discusses the lessons from a selection of international meta-evaluations and 50 reliable individual evaluations of SME and entrepreneurship policies in OECD countries in order to facilitate policy learning.
The OECD has launched an International SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network with the support of the UK government to examine the methodologies and findings of reliable impact evaluations and the lessons for policy and evaluation. The network will enable policy makers and experts to exchange at a technical level on the policy lessons from recent high-quality SME and entrepreneurship policy evaluations as well as the evaluation approaches that are available. It involves quarterly online workshops and annual in-person/hybrid meetings.
Meeting documents:
This workshop presented and discussed the evaluation of a major SME consultancy programme operated by the Small and Medium Business Authority of Israel. This programme offered SMEs subsidised consultancy support with matched consultants. The evaluation assessed the programme impacts on SME survival and growth, examining how the impacts varied based on the intensity of support by dividing the treatment group into SMEs that received more than 50 hours of consultancy support (full treatment) and those that received less than 50 hours support (partial treatment).
Meeting Documents:
- Agenda
- Summary Note
- Presentation by Pablo Shah: Key issues and evaluation evidence on SME consultancy programmes
This workshop was the annual in-person meeting of the International SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Discussion Network. It discussed the findings and methodologies of evaluations of SME management development and SME growth support programmes and their lessons for policy and evaluation. It included a presentation and discussion of evaluation findings on the UK’s Help to Grow management training programme, which provides leadership and management training, mentorship and networking to SMEs. It also featured an evaluation of the Company Expansion Supports programme in Ireland, which assisted businesses with ambitious plans to grow employment and exports by supporting investment in areas such as R&D, training and management development.
Meeting Documents:
46%
of the 50 reliable evaluations profiled in the OECD Evaluation Framework 2023
identified a positive programme impact.
24%
of the 50 reliable evaluations profiled in the OECD Evaluation Framework 2023
achieved the top score of 5 in the OECD’s Evaluation Quality Score.
30%
of the 50 reliable evaluations profiled in the OECD Evaluation Framework 2023
take into account the survival or non-survival of businesses in the study.
Dive deeper
