Governments across the OECD spend considerable sums of public money on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs, but there is surprisingly little reliable evidence on the effectiveness of different types of policy intervention. This is due to a lack of widespread reliable impact evaluation. The OECD’s Framework for the Evaluation of SME and Entrepreneurship Policies and Programmes 2023 sets out how to achieve reliable impact evaluations in this field. The Framework also discusses the lessons from a selection of international meta-evaluations and 50 reliable individual evaluations of SME and entrepreneurship policies in OECD countries in order to facilitate policy learning.

The OECD has launched an International SME and Entrepreneurship Policy Evaluation Discussion Network with the support of the UK government to examine the methodologies and findings of reliable impact evaluations and the lessons for policy and evaluation. The network will enable policy makers and experts to exchange at a technical level on the policy lessons from recent high-quality SME and entrepreneurship policy evaluations as well as the evaluation approaches that are available. It involves quarterly online workshops and annual in-person/hybrid meetings.

