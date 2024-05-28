OECD Data Lake on SMEs and Entrepreneurship

The OECD is developing a knowledge infrastructure in support of SME and entrepreneurship policymaking. It brings together key information on the performance of SMEs, the state of entrepreneurship, the business conditions under which SMEs and entrepreneurs operate, and the policies put in place across the 38 OECD countries to unlock their potential for more sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth.

The Data Lake as a “one-stop-shop” aims to facilitate data access, sharing and reuse, to reduce the fragmentation of our evidence base, increase timeliness in monitoring and boost our analytical capacity.