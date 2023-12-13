Designing a National Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Benchmarking Tool

This workshop is a technical workshop to discuss the proposed structure, elements and indicators of the tool and how the tool can be used in future policy development. Participants will learn about the kinds of data that are available to analyse entrepreneurial ecosystems internationally and how these can be leveraged to generate policy-relevant insights.
The issues that will be covered include:
- Why benchmark national entrepreneurial ecosystems?
- What indicators and data sources can be used to measure different aspects of an entrepreneurial ecosystem? How should these be weighted?
- How can the benchmarking of national entrepreneurial ecosystems be used by policy makers to strengthen policy support for high potential start-ups?