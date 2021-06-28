Skip to main content
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Outlook 2021

https://doi.org/10.1787/97a5bbfe-en
OECD
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Outlook
OECD (2021), OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Outlook 2021, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/97a5bbfe-en.
