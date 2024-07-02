Skip to main content
OECD Green Growth Policy Review of Egypt 2024

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9096cec-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), OECD Green Growth Policy Review of Egypt 2024, OECD Environmental Performance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9096cec-en.
