OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Israel 2023

Israel’s rapid economic and population growth along with a high degree of urbanisation continue to exert significant pressure on the environment. Israel has raised its climate ambitions in recent years, though is not on track to reach greenhouse gas reduction targets. Enhancing biodiversity protection, addressing water pollution and adapting to the impacts of climate change require further action. Israel has taken a number of key steps to advance its zero waste and circular economy agenda. However, further efforts are required to improve waste management and introduce an economy-wide shift to a circular economy. The review provides 24 recommendations to help Israel improve its environmental performance, with a special focus on waste management and circular economy.

This is the second Environmental Performance Review of Israel. It provides an independent, evidence-based evaluation of the country’s environmental performance over the past decade.