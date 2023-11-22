The Autonomous Province of Bolzano-Bozen, Italy, has embraced the 2030 Agenda through a sustainability pact including its sustainable development strategy "Everyday for Future". The strategy defines seven fields of action that were derived from the SDGs framework to promote sustainability across policy areas such as the conservation of the natural environment, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, competitiveness and social justice. The SDGs offer a clear framework to tackle the province’s main territorial development challenges, such as climate change, the transition to sustainable agriculture, mobility, tourism, and affordable housing. This report provides guidance on how to harness the implementation of the SDGs to address these challenges through concrete measures across the seven fields of action, identify and manage synergies and trade-offs between sectoral policies and, in turn, help the province implement Everyday for Future.
A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Bolzano-Bozen, Italy
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024