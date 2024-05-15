Skip to main content
A Handbook of What Works

Solutions for the local implementation of the OECD Principles on Water Governance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bf54627e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “A Handbook of What Works: Solutions for the local implementation of the OECD Principles on Water Governance”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bf54627e-en.
