To achieve its vision to become one of the most attractive and competitive regions in Europe by 2025, the Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region put in place eleven fields of action that promote sustainability across policy areas, such as sustainable and needs-based mobility, regional innovation promotion, regional energy transition and education of the future. This report offers guidance on how the metropolitan region could harness the SDGs as an integrated framework to address its main challenges, including climate change, the impacts of digitalisation on the labour market, territorial disparities among urban and rural areas as well as the co-ordination of actors and policies across three different federal states, notably on funding.
A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Rhine-Neckar, Germany
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
