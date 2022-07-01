The OECD Toolkit for A Territorial Approach to the SDGs is designed as a user-friendly checklist to guide policy makers at all levels of government to implement a territorial approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It provides a one-stop-shop including lessons learned from cities across the globe, proposing a How-To Guide for interested SDG champions, showcasing localised data and indicators, and a self-assessment tool for cities and regions looking to embrace the localisation path. Complimentary two-page snapshots illustrate the performance on the SDGs of cities and regions involved in the policy dialogues with the OECD.
OECD toolkit for a territorial approach to the SDGs
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
