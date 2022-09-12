The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a set of goals and targets that aim to transform our world towards sustainability. With less than a decade left to achieve these targets, the OECD area as a whole has met or is close to meeting only one quarter of the targets. This Policy Insights explores the key findings from our report The Short and Winding Road to 2030: Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets which discusses the slow progress made by OECD countries towards achieving many SDG targets and highlights the need for strong policy actions to fulfill the entire 2030 Agenda. Fostering inclusion, reversing the long-term decrease in people's trust in institutions, and addressing rising environmental pressures are some of the key areas where OECD countries need to focus to make further progress.