How far are OECD countries from achieving SDG targets for women and girls?

Applying a gender lens to measuring distance to SDG targets
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/17a25070-en
Authors
Guillaume Cohen, Michal Shinwell
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cohen, G. and M. Shinwell (2020), “How far are OECD countries from achieving SDG targets for women and girls? : Applying a gender lens to measuring distance to SDG targets”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/17a25070-en.
