Fertility, employment and family policy

A cross-country panel analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/326844f0-en
Authors
Jonas Fluchtmann , Violetta van Veen, Willem Adema
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fluchtmann , J., V. van Veen and W. Adema (2023), “Fertility, employment and family policy: A cross-country panel analysis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 299, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/326844f0-en.
