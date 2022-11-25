Childhood socio-economic disadvantage has significant lifelong consequences that limit opportunities and lead to economic and social costs for both individuals and societies. Disadvantaged children often fall behind in skills development, experience poorer physical and mental health, and face limited job options and earning potential as adults. Tackling childhood disadvantage requires reinforcing actions to prevent its occurrence and mitigate its lifelong consequences, with a focus on policies that minimize the impact of socio-economic disadvantage. Learn more in our Policy Insights where we explore the economic costs of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in European OECD countries.
The economic costs of childhood socio-economic disadvantage
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2024
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper17 October 2023
-
Policy paper3 August 2023
-
25 May 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
Policy paper25 January 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper23 November 2023
-
Policy paper3 October 2023