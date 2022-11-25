Childhood socio-economic disadvantage has significant lifelong consequences that limit opportunities and lead to economic and social costs for both individuals and societies. Disadvantaged children often fall behind in skills development, experience poorer physical and mental health, and face limited job options and earning potential as adults. Tackling childhood disadvantage requires reinforcing actions to prevent its occurrence and mitigate its lifelong consequences, with a focus on policies that minimize the impact of socio-economic disadvantage. Learn more in our Policy Insights where we explore the economic costs of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in European OECD countries.