Thanks to the large investment of official data producers in OECD countries, measures of subjective well-being have become increasingly robust and meaningful from a policy perspective. In the ten years since the OECD published its Guidelines on Measuring Subjective Well-being, the inclusion of subjective well-being indicators in national measurement frameworks and household surveys has grown. Country practice has converged around a standard measure of life satisfaction, however affective and eudaimonic measures of subjective well-being remain less harmonised. This policy insights, along with its accompanying working paper, identify priority areas for future OECD work by marrying the practical concerns of data collectors with good practice as identified by the academic literature.
Measuring subjective well-being across OECD countries
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Edited by OCDE
Abstract
