At a time of rising cost of living, wide wage inequalities and widespread in-work poverty, the demand for a living wage has heightened. This Policy Insights introduces and contextualises the concept of a living wage. It also highlights the key measurement assumptions and criteria that underlie the calculations of a living wage and calls for greater clarity and consistency in existing methodologies.
Living wages in practice
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Abstract
