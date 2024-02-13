Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Enhancing opportunities by design

Exploring people's views of what should be done to fight inequality
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a168ef-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Edited by OCDE
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Enhancing opportunities by design: Exploring people's views of what should be done to fight inequality”, OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a168ef-en.
Go to top