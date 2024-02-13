This Policy Insights draws on data collected as part of the Opportunities module in the 2022 OECD Risk that Matters survey and explores public preferences for policies and measures aimed at reducing inequality and enhancing opportunities for all. The analysis reveals that, despite shared concern over inequalities and limited opportunities, opinions on solutions differ. Across the OECD countries surveyed, there is strong support for policies aimed at fostering equal opportunities and limiting market disparities. On the contrary, redistributive measures receive a milder level of support. A large majority of respondents also believe that the private sector can play a significant role by paying fair wages, addressing wage inequalities, creating jobs in the country and by investing in their workforce. This is the last Policy Insights of a three-part series on Measuring Opportunities: The Role of Public Perceptions.
Enhancing opportunities by design
Exploring people's views of what should be done to fight inequality
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Edited by OCDE
Abstract
