Policy integration and child well-being

This Policy Insights takes stock of OECD countries’ recent initiatives to strengthen the integration of child well-being policies. It lays out some of the challenges facing countries as they work to push the child well-being policy agenda forward and discusses what countries can do to become more effective.

As this Policy Insights illustrates, integrated policy plans offer opportunities to steer the child policy agenda but can be tricky to grow beyond a guiding framework. Countries should consider narrowing down their scope and incentivising joint work. Child-specific policy tools are not yet playing a fully effective role in mainstreaming the child well-being policy agenda across government. Being strategic about investing in these tools and extending their use is called for.