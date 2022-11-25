Skip to main content
The economic costs of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in European OECD countries

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8c0c66b9-en
Authors
Chris Clarke, Julien Bonnet, Manuel Flores, Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Cite this content as:

Clarke, C. et al. (2022), “The economic costs of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in European OECD countries”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8c0c66b9-en.
