Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Integrated policy making for child well-being

Common approaches and challenges ahead
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a5202af-en
Authors
Gráinne Dirwan, Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Integrated policy making for child well-being: Common approaches and challenges ahead”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a5202af-en.
Go to top