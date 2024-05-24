Skip to main content
The economic cost of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in Canada

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7abf1837-en
Olivier Thévenon, Chris Clarke, Gaëlle Simard-Duplain
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
OECD (2024), “The economic cost of childhood socio-economic disadvantage in Canada”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7abf1837-en.
