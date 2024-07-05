Bridging the funding gap for women’s rights organisations: Canada's support through the Equality Fund

Women’s rights organisations (WROs) are crucial in advancing gender equality and reducing poverty by tackling intersecting discriminations and empowering women. However, they continue to be significantly underfunded, especially grassroots women’s organisations in developing countries. To address these gaps, Canada supports the Equality Fund, which applies an innovative financing model to create long-term, sustainable and flexible funding for women’s rights organisations and feminist movements worldwide. Notable examples of impact include policy-level advocacy and community-based responses in Saint Lucia, Honduras, Tanzania, and Mexico.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.