Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring well-being “beyond GDP” in Asia, South-East Asia and Korea

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1487aa23-en
Authors
Jihye Lee, Elena Tosetto
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Measuring well-being “beyond GDP” in Asia, South-East Asia and Korea”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1487aa23-en.
Go to top