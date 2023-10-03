Skip to main content
The uneven impact of high inflation

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59e2b8ae-en
Authors
Jakub Caisl, Luiz Hermida, Horacio Levy, Bálint Menyhért
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “The uneven impact of high inflation”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59e2b8ae-en.
