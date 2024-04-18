Skip to main content
Geographic inequalities in accessibility of essential services

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/12bab9fb-en
Authors
Vanda Almeida, Claire Hoffmann, Sebastian Königs, Ana Moreno Monroy, Mauricio Salazar-Lozada, Javier Terrero-Dávila
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Almeida, V. et al. (2024), “Geographic inequalities in accessibility of essential services”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 307, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/12bab9fb-en.
