Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Sustainable Development Goals as a framework for COVID-19 recovery in cities and regions

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6d25b59b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The Sustainable Development Goals as a framework for COVID-19 recovery in cities and regions”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6d25b59b-en.
Go to top