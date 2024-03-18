Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public engagement for the SDGs

The SDGs represent a major systemic change. Achieving them requires support and participation from citizens and stakeholders at local, national and global levels. It requires trust in multilateralism and international development co-operation. Communicators have important roles to play. They can raise awareness, build trust by demonstrating value, and can inspire solidarity, collective action and SDG-friendly behaviours. To do so, they need to reach new levels of professionalism, recognition and resourcing.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Go to top