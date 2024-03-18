Public engagement for the SDGs

Today, audiences are exposed to more content than ever, and it is easy for the public to become overwhelmed. As a result, while people worry about the global issues underpinning the SDGs, development campaigns do not necessarily translate into positive engagement and global solidarity. In an increasingly digital media environment, development organisations need to understand their audiences, including how they consume information about development. They need to know how to work with media outlets to reach new stakeholders, and update digital strategies to engage with younger generations.