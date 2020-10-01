Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to measure distance to SDG targets anywhere

Adapting the methodology of the Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets study to go beyond OECD countries, with an application to selected Latin American countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a0ac1413-en
Authors
Guillaume Cohen, Michal Shinwell
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cohen, G. and M. Shinwell (2020), “How to measure distance to SDG targets anywhere: Adapting the methodology of the Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets study to go beyond OECD countries, with an application to selected Latin American countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2020/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a0ac1413-en.
Go to top