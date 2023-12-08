Advancing strategic priorities through the SDGs in Córdoba, Argentina

The Province of Córdoba in Argentina has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a holistic framework to promote social inclusion and well-being, and to address its territorial development challenges in an integrated way. Building on the recommendations from the OECD report on “A Territorial Approach to the SDGs in Córdoba, Argentina” (2021), Córdoba’s policies have focused on the following four strategic axes: (i) gender and employment, (ii) education for employment, (iii) housing and access to essential services, and (iv) bridging the digital divide. This paper provides the Province of Córdoba with a set of recommendations to move these axes forward through a comprehensive approach using the SDG lens, including to bridge the digital divide in the labour market, ensure equitable access to services such as quality education, and create an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers women to fully participate in the workforce.