This report was submitted by Argentina for the June 2023 plenary meeting of the Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions. It does not reflect the views or opinions of the Working Group on Bribery.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3bis Additional Follow-Up Report: Argentina
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
-
4 October 2022
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022