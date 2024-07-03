Sweden’s support to productive and decent employment for poverty reduction

Tackling the significant employment challenge is at the heart of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency’s (Sida) efforts to reduce multidimensional poverty. By creating productive jobs and fostering employability, Sida’s approach focuses on improving the functioning of the labour market and decent working conditions, striving for sustainable employment results and poverty reduction at scale. Sida has supported employment programmes to reduce poverty in countries such as Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Georgia, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, as well as through regional and global strategies.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.