This policy paper analyses the role of Korean rural regions in the country’s transition to carbon neutrality by 2050, drawing on a conference organised by the OECD in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) of Korea. The report outlines the emissions profile of Korea’s rural regions, compares them with other OECD countries and takes a deep dive on the three most emitting sectors: power generation, manufacturing, and transport. The paper then describes Korea’s action plan to reach carbon neutrality. It discusses the just transition challenges in rural regions, highlighting employment risks and opportunities.
Rural transitions to net zero GHG emissions in Korea
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
22 March 2023
-
Working paper8 November 2022
-
7 June 2021
-
Working paper8 April 2020
-
28 November 2019
-
Working paper27 March 2017