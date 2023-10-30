Skip to main content
Rural transitions to net zero GHG emissions in Korea

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae06d20f-en
Authors
Andrés Fuentes Hutfilter, Hyunjoon Cho, Valentina Ventricelli, Daiana Derecichei, Jolien Noels
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers


Fuentes Hutfilter, A. et al. (2023), “Rural transitions to net zero GHG emissions in Korea”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae06d20f-en.
