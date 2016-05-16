This 2016 OECD Economic Survey of the Korea examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. The special chapters cover: Raising productivity and Labour market reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2016
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Abstract
