Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Public Procurement Performance Measurement Framework in Hungary

Assessing Efficiency, Compliance and Strategic Objectives
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/afc1d91a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Enhancing the Public Procurement Performance Measurement Framework in Hungary: Assessing Efficiency, Compliance and Strategic Objectives, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/afc1d91a-en.
Go to top