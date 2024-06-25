Public procurement measurement frameworks are essential, both to assess progress and achievements periodically and consistently and to identify gaps in progress against objectives and targets. This report assesses the public procurement performance measurement framework in Hungary and provides recommendations for its improvement. It also explores aspects to consider in developing a public procurement measurement framework and communicating the results of the framework.
Enhancing the Public Procurement Performance Measurement Framework in Hungary
Assessing Efficiency, Compliance and Strategic Objectives
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
6 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023