Productivity profile of the United Kingdom

Bank of England (BoE): Research of the Bank of England underpins the Bank’s policy activities on subjects relevant to its core duties, including monetary and financial stability.

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR): The Office for Budget Responsibility is an official independent fiscal watchdog and provides analysis of the UK’s public finances, including 1) economic and fiscal forecasting; 2) evaluating performance against targets; 3) sustainability and balance sheet analysis; 4) evaluation of fiscal risks; 5) scrutinising tax and welfare policy costing.

UK Productivity Commission: Established by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) and The Productivity Institute (TPI), with funding from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC). Independent from the government, it examines the UK’s productivity performance, and provides policy solutions to address the shortfall.