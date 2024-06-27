Productivity profile of Sweden

Ministry of Climate and Enterprise: The Ministry of Climate and Enterprise is responsible for matters relating to the climate, the environment, energy, enterprise, innovation as well as radiation safety, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and outdoor life. The Ministry is also working to ensure the transition to a circular economy.

Tillväxtverket, The Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth: Tillväxtverket is a government agency that works to promote sustainable growth and competitive companies throughout Sweden. They achieve this by supporting and strengthening companies and regions.

Swedish Agency for Growth Policy Analysis (Growth Analysis): Growth Analysis has the task of analysing the areas that are most important for growth. The overall objective is to strengthen Swedish competitiveness and create conditions for more jobs in more and growing businesses throughout the country. Growth Analysis works on evaluations, analyses and statistics in a broad Swedish and international perspective.

A time-limited productivity commission was appointed in 2023, and will issue its final report with recommendations to the Government in October 2025 (press release from the Ministry of Finance, in Swedish).