Productivity profile of Costa Rica

Organisations
Selected Publications
Inter American Development Bank: Confrontando el reto del crecimiento: Productividad e innovación en Costa Rica (2020) in Spanish;
Central Bank of Costa Rica: The Effects of Joining Multinational Supply Chains: New Evidence from Firm-to-Firm Linkages (2019);
OECD: OECD Economic Surveys: Costa Rica (multiple), Economic Policy Reforms 2023: Going for Growth – Costa Rica, Structural policies to boost productivity and inclusion in Costa Rica (2018), Costa Rica: boosting productivity to sustain income convergence (2016).
Data
Note: Annual change of the ratio of potential real GDP per potential person employed.
Source: Calculation of the GFP based on OECD Economic Outlook data.
Access to further comparative data here.
Latest OECD Recommendations
Foster productivity by strengthening competition:
- Reduce the stock of regulations and conduct regulatory impact assessments.
- Pursue ongoing renewed efforts to increase trade integration further, including becoming a member of the Pacific Alliance.
Strengthen the labour force by enhancing the quality and efficiency of the education system:
- Expand the coverage of early education for children below four years, giving priority to low-income households and using co-payment mechanisms.
- Identify underperforming primary and secondary students and provide them with targeted and early tutoring support provided by well-trained teachers, prioritising those from vulnerable groups.