Productivity profile of New Zealand

Boosting productivity by unleasing digitalisation:
- Advance the national digitalisation strategy by providing a strong mandate for strategic coordination across all relevant policy areas and by collecting the data needed to support it;
- Develop digital apprenticeships and internships and expand the GOVTechTalent graduate programme to all public sector organisations;
- Develop programmes to help Māori and women pursue digital careers;
- Move toward goal-based regulations that stipulate regulatory objectives while allowing flexibility in technologies used;
- Empower the NZ Commerce Commission to order merger parties to apply for its clearance, to halt integration between parties during its investigation and to order merger parties that are overseas entities to produce information for its investigation;
- Provide seamless support to innovative digital start-ups for their early global expansion through better coordination between Callaghan Innovation and New Zealand Trade Enterprise;
- Ensure interoperability across digital tool platforms by requiring agritech players to adopt common standards, while letting them choose the most suitable common standards to converge to.
Strengthen skills of the workforce:
- Improve mathematics and science teaching in primary schools to enable school students obtaining the university qualifications needed for ICT careers. This includes putting more emphasis on inquiry plus guided teaching using well-articulated knowledge bases for both the student and the teacher.
Promote a competitive and innovative business environment:
- Remove barriers to competition in the retail grocery sector.
- Monitor the effect of reforms in the FDI screening regime and streamline the procedure further if needed.
- Complement R&D tax credits with targeted grants subject to strict evaluation and enhance knowledge transfer from research institutions.
- Consider the appropriateness of the current corporate tax rate.