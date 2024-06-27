Productivity profile of Germany

The Council of Economic Experts is the appointed National Productivity Board of Germany as of August 1st, 2019. It was originally set up in 1963 as an independent academic body advising German policymakers on questions of economic policy, aimed at assessing the macroeconomic development of Germany. It also aims to aid the public and relevant institutions in making informed judgments about economic developments.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) also conducts analyses related to productivity issues.

The Commission of Experts for Research and Innovation (EFI). The commission advises the German Federal Government and presents an annual report on research, innovation, and technological performance in Germany.

Several independent (private and public) economic research institutions study productivity performance, its determinants, and policy implications. Moreover, they have close links with local universities. These include:

Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW)

The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin)

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW)

The CESifo Group

The Halle Insitute for Economic Research (IWH)