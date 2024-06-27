Productivity profile of Ireland

Promote a productive business environment:
- Monitor business licensing requirements and the systems that facilitate them, including by linking more licensing procedures with the Integrated License Application Service.
- Give the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission adequate enforcement powers to fight anti-competitive behaviour, including the capacity to impose sufficient penalties on competition law infringements to ensure a deterrent effect.
Strengthen the qualification of the labour force and support labour mobility through inclusive social insurance:
- Prioritise implementation of the EU Directive 2019/1152 to extend the coverage of minimum standards for workers and cost-free training to all forms of dependent employment.
- Require those freelance platform workers who are effectively dependent employees to pay a Pay-Related Social Insurance premium equivalent to that paid by dependent employees and introduce an employer contribution.
Introduce the “digital postbox” system and develop new digital government services that improve citizens’ interactions with public administration.