2023 conference of the Global Forum on Productivity

The slowdown in productivity growth in the last decade is a source of concern for many OECD and non-OECD countries.Productivity growth reflects our ability to produce more output by better combining inputs, owing to new ideas, technological innovations and business models and is therefore essential to increase living standards and offer a better life to future generations.

Co-organised with the government of Chile, this year’s Annual Conference of the OECD Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) took place on 27-28 September 2023 and focused on New policies for a sustainable productive development and growth. The event brought together high-level officials from national and international organisations, top academics, experts on productivity and members of civil and business society, to exchange views on cutting-edge research on productivity growth and best practices to affect it. The conference discussed the challenges for productivity of the post COVID-19 period, including the green transition, the potential re-organisation of value chains, digitalisation, and enabling conditions for productive investments.