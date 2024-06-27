Productivity profile of the Asian Productivity Organization

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 1961 to increase productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. The APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, and undertaking smart initiatives in the industry, agriculture, service, and public sectors.

Its core mission is to assist member economies in formulating national strategies for enhanced productivity through a range of institutional capacity-building efforts, including research and centers of excellence in member countries, conferences/forums, observational study missions, workshops, training courses, and bilateral cooperation between national productivity organisations. The APO’s vision is shaped around three core goals: guarantee sustained productivity growth among its members, establish a robust innovation ecosystem, and enhance inclusive engagement and shared prosperity.

APO membership is open to countries in Asia and the Pacific that are members of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP). The current membership is 21 economies, comprising Bangladesh, Cambodia, Republic of China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. These countries/economies support each other in their productivity drives in a spirit of mutual cooperation by sharing knowledge, information, and experience and coordinate with the APO through the designated national productivity organizations (NPOs).