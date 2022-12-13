Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What skills and abilities can automation technologies replicate and what does it mean for workers?

New evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/646aad77-en
Authors
Julie Lassébie, Glenda Quintini
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lassébie, J. and G. Quintini (2022), “What skills and abilities can automation technologies replicate and what does it mean for workers?: New evidence”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 282, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/646aad77-en.
Go to top