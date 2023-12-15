Skills strategies

Labour markets across the OECD are becoming increasingly polarised, marked by a rise in high-skilled employment and a decline in medium and particularly low-skilled employment. From 2009 to 2023, the surge in high-skilled employment was notably evident in countries like Austria and Luxembourg, both witnessing an increase of nearly 20 percentage points. Conversely, countries such as Portugal and Greece experienced a significant decrease in low-skilled employment, with a drop of 24 and 21 percentage points respectively.

This trend highlights the necessity of ensuring that a greater number of young people develop the advanced skills that will become increasingly vital for labour market participation and underscores the importance of ensuring that adults have opportunities for re-skilling and up-skilling throughout their lives.